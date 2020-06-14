Over the past 30 years as a pediatrician, Dr. Joseph DeMay of Providence Pediatrics in Loyalsock has seen his fair share of newborns. He’s watched them grow from babies to toddlers to teens, all the way through adulthood.

They all make an impact, but one baby in particular, born in December of 2017, struck him. He seemed like a healthy baby boy, but Dr. DeMay felt a pause. His bilirubin test – a standard test used to detect jaundice in infants – was just a touch low. Not enough to sound off the sirens, and many doctors wouldn’t have felt concern. On a different day, maybe he wouldn’t have, either.

But on a gut feeling, he sent the boy for further testing. The baby was “full of cancer,” said Dr. DeMay. He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which is almost always fatal.

Those internal nudges, “that’s definitely God,” said Dr. DeMay. It triggered in the pediatrician a desire to explore in writing what he called the interplay of faith and healing.

The baby didn’t succumb to his cancer. “He went through a lot. There were times he should have died,” Dr. DeMay said. “His absolutely miraculous healing was the impetus to start putting these thoughts into writing, in the form of weekday morning emails entitled ‘A Christian Doctor's View of Healing, Faith, and Science.’”

An early riser, he’d get up at 2:30 a.m. to pen what became daily emails to subscribers from his church. His readership topped 100 people. “For 52 weeks, five days a week, I never missed a day,” he said. “They were just little nuggets you can chew on, meditations,” he said. Over time, some of his readers suggested he consider putting his meditations into a book.

Musings of a Christian Physician on the Physical and Spiritual Healing of Man: A Treatise in Daily Devotional Form, a 360-page devotional, developed rather rapidly with a year's worth of material ready to go.

“I couldn’t have planned it if I wanted to,” he said. Instead it was a day-by-day process; thoughts and ideas would come while he was working out or sleeping, and he had an absolute urge to write it down.

'Doctor, not a minister'

Dr. DeMay said he has always been familiar with the bible. He memorized scripture even as a child, but “my role is a doctor, not a minister,” he said. For a long time, "I had a deeper trust in the power of modern medicine and science than in Jesus Christ," he said, but over time came to recognize the limitations of modern medicine.

“…We, as Americans...we, as humans...we have a new god, and that god is science. Science is rock solid and true and immutable. Science can be trusted. If we follow the science and facts and data, we'll be just fine.” Dr. DeMay wrote in one of his emails. But, he said, the truth is not as simple as that.

“The greatest scientists throughout the history of mankind were devout Christians, followers of Jesus Christ, and quite vocal about it,” he wrote.

“Frances Bacon (founder of the ‘scientific method’); Blaise Pascal (my favorite, a math wizard); Robert Boyle (chemistry); Isaac Newton (gravity); Johannes Kepler (planets); Carl Linnaeus (taxonomy); Joseph Priestley (oxygen, and former resident of Northumberland); Michael Faraday (electromagnetic theory); Louis Pasteur (vaccines...perhaps even more influential than Fauci); Joseph Lister (antiseptic surgery); Wilhelm Roentgen (X-rays); George Washington Carver (the peanut guy); Werner von Braun (the rocket man).

“And that's just a short list!” he said. “What I make a case for in the book is that science is LIMITED, for it is carnal; it can only be as good as our intellect, and that is prone to error.”

The book can be consumed in just a few days, the way one might read a novel, or daily as a devotional.

"Faith tells us what our senses do not, but not the contrary of what they say. Faith is ABOVE, not AGAINST,” according to the famed scientist Blaise Pascal, and it's a guiding principle for the doctor. He's a believer in the medical process, guided by the spirit of Christ.

Musings of a Christian Physician on the Physical and Spiritual Healing of Man: A Treatise in Daily Devotional Form is now available softcover and hardcover at Otto Bookstore in Williamsport, and online (Amazon, Barnes and Noble), published by WestBow press, a division of Thomas Nelson and Zondervan.