Lewisburg, Pa. — West Branch, Bucknell’s professional literary journal, celebrates its 100th issue with a reading by friends and long-time contributors during this free, public event in Bucknell Hall on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The readers include Lindsey Drager, the author of three short, strange novels: "The Sorrow Proper," "The Lost Daughter Collective," and "The Archive of Alternate Endings." A 2020 NEA Fellowship recipient in Prose and winner of the 2022 Bard Fiction Prize, she is an assistant professor at the University of Utah and associate fiction editor of West Branch.

Shara Lessley is the author of "The Explosive Expert’s Wife," winner of the Sheila Margaret Motton Prize; "Two-Headed Nightingale," and co-editor of "The Poem’s Country: Place & Poetic Practice," a book of essays. Editor-at-large for West Branch, Lessley writes the column “Split the Lark,” in which she reviews recent poetry titles, and edits the regular feature “This Long Winding Line,” a retrospective look at influential books of poetry.

Gary Jackson is the author of "Missing You, Metropolis" (2010), which was the winner of the 2009 Cave Canem Poetry Prize, and origin story (2021). He’s also co-editor of "The Future of Black: Afrofuturism, Black Comics, and Superhero Poetry" (Blair, 2021).

Felicia Zamora is the author of six books of poetry, most recently Quotient (2022), A CantoMundo and Ragdale Foundation fellow, she won the 2020 C.P. Cavafy Prize from Poetry International, the Wabash Prize for Poetry, the Tomaž Šalamun Prize, and a 2022 Ohio Arts Council Individual Excellence Award. An assistant professor of poetry at the University of Cincinnati, she is associate poetry editor for the Colorado Review and a contributing editor for West Branch.

