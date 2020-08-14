Lycoming County, Pa. -- The Lycoming County 9-1-1 call center experienced a loss of both commercial and backup power on Aug. 13 at 9:26 p.m., triggering an "all stations manned" alert in the county.

Staff at the center, located at 542 County Farm Rd., Montoursville, promptly identified the issue, according to a post on the Lycoming County Govermnent Facebook page. The system was back online at 9:34 p.m.

"As a precaution, the County’s back up 9-1-1 Center and all Lycoming County and Sullivan County fire stations were manned," said the post. Lycoming County is part of a shared 9-1-1 phone system where calls transfer to other Public Safety Answering Points and no calls went unanswered.

Staff have thoroughly investigated the power failure, and measures are being taken to avoid future incidents, according to the county.