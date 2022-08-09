Danville, Pa. — The Montour-Delong Community Fair began on Monday and runs through Aug. 13. The fair will feature plenty of traditional fair fun, rides, and food.

The fair's name is a combination inspired by Montour County and a local industrialist, Frank Emerson Delong from Washingtonville. Delong is the inventor of the hook and eye, which you can find used on nearly every brassier today.

Admission to the fair is free, but parking costs $5 daily. A week-long parking pass can be purchased for $20.

Local musical talent will also be showcased with a different talent taking the stage every night starting at 6 p.m. Admission to each concert is free.

Tractor and 4x4 pulls, a staple of fairs, will be held as well.

The fair will also feature animal exhibits and various types of contests, including hog calling and haybale tossing. There will also be baking contests.

The fair features a number of food vendors, but the Montour-Delong kitchen will also be making different dinners nightly starting with meatloaf tonight. The Montour-Delong kitchen will open at 4 p.m. everyday and meals will be served daily while supplies last.

The Fair's Full Schedule:

