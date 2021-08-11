Lock Haven, Pa. - Clinton County's 'capital city' always has something going on.

"Lock Haven can never be confused for a big city; however we did design LH JAMS to have a block-party atmosphere that is more commonly seen in larger metropolitan music and art festivals,” said Steve Getz, director of the Lock Haven JAMS Festival.

LH JAMS is a free admission event, is volunteer-powered, and supported by many organizations, businesses, and individuals throughout the community.

The event has the "mission approach to not only bolster the existing visual and performing arts scene, but also to generate an economic stimulus downtown. We believe an important part of the mission is to create an atmosphere of diversity, bringing not only different kinds of music but different kinds of people to Lock Haven."

Many bands that previously performed at the festival have come from places as far away as Philadelphia, New York City, and Baltimore and "come back to play at other musical events in the area because they simply love Central Pa."

When the festival first started in 2016, many doubted that a festival with a strong jazz influence would be successful. Even though the event has evolved into many genres of music, they said they were encouraged by the overwhelming acceptance of their musical selections.

Musical performances will include The Hex Highway Blues Band on Fri., Aug. 13.

Café y Petróleo, which is a a Latin Jazz band, will kick of the performances on Aug. 14, to be followed by The Billy Price Band; The Vince Tampio Jazz Quintet;

Co. Townes, an alternative country band; plus a special Motown performance by Philly’s 10 piece York Street Hustle.

In addition to world-class musical performances, there will also be a variety of juried art, fine craft and food vendors selling items starting at 10 am on Sat., Aug. 14.

Vendors include painters, potters, photographers and textile artists. They will have vendors selling locally crafted condiments, and a honey producer with a variety of unique products.

Four Plein Air artists will paint right on Main St. throughout the day, and will serve an important role as visitors are eager to strike up a conversation and learn about their skills and media. This interaction not only creates opportunities for visitors to feel welcome and part of the arts, but is essential to enhancing educational aspects of the festival, according to event organizers.

City restaurants will have indoor seating, but also many will provide outdoor cafe seating in close proximity of the two performance stages. Organizers say this will give visitors an opportunity to dine while listening.

The festival will be held Fri., Aug. 13, and all day Sat., Aug. 14

This is a rain or shine event so bring a chair and an umbrella. Organizers say there is plenty of room for social distancing to provide a family-friendly and safe event.