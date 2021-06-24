Williamsport, Pa. -- June 23 marked the United Way's Worldwide National day of Action, a global day of service.

To participate, 25 community volunteers from local industry and other nonprofits and the Lycoming County United Way staff came together to complete 60 hours of community service.

From yard work to painting, organizing and cleaning, volunteers from Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services, UPMC, Genetti Hotel, Susquehanna Valley CASA, Baker Tilly, PPL Electric Utilities, Larson Design Group, and Muncy Bank & Trust Company joined a greater movement that makes a meaningful impact in more than 400 communities around the world.

The Lycoming County United Way's community partners who benefitted from the day included Sojourner Truth Ministries, YWCA of Northcentral PA, American Rescue Workers-Williamsport, and Family Promise of Lycoming County. Bart's Pizzaria donated lunch.

Opportunities for volunteerism are not limited to the United Way's Day of Action. You can help any time!

More Information Lycoming County United Way is a charitable non-profit organization that builds partnerships to solve community problems and raise money for human service programs. The LCUW fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community in Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga counties. To learn more, visit www.lcuw.org, connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin.