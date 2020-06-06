Mansfield -- Mansfield University's Athletic Department will host the first edition of the Mountie Summer Fun Run, which is intended to be a new annual event. Live streaming or taking photos of your run are encouraged in this remotely held 5k.

The Fun Run (or walk) will take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 27 and 28. Registrations and donations can be done here up to the day of the event. The cost to join is $30 for a single participant or $50 for a family (two adults and children under 17). Children under 17 can join for free if accompanied by a paid adult. Groups of five or more get $10 off each entry when signing up together.

The first 100 paid registrants will receive a Mountie Summer Fun Run koozie.

“Please join us for the first ever – and soon to be annual – Mountie Summer Fun Run,” Director of Athletics Peggy Carl said. “All proceeds from this event will go toward supporting the student-athlete experience, through scholarships and/or funding for programmatic needs.”

The Mountie Summer Fun Run is a celebration of student-athletes at Mansfield University. As a virtual 5k for the entire family, the Mounties encourage participants to bring their own style to the party as they walk or run anywhere they please. Live streaming the run or posting pictures on social media is highly encouraged.

“We’re excited to have this opportunity to connect with our friends, alumni, and community in a fun, activity-oriented way that helps to lift up the Mansfield University Athletic program,” Carl added. “Grab a friend, running/walking partner, or family member and come out and join us for the Mountie Summer Fun Run!”

Showcase times, attire, style, costumes, enthusiasm, scenery, or whatever it is that you like about the event with the hashtag #MountieFunRun!

Everyone who registers will receive a race bib by email to print out and decorate and an emailed certificate of completion after finishing.