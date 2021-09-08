Dwell Orphan Care will hold their 3rd annual 5K at the South Williamsport Park Complex on Oct. 16, 2021. The "Miles for Minus 1" 5K helps raise awareness for the cause of caring for orphans, vulnerable children, and the families who love them in central Pa.

Dwell's programs support foster and adopted children through programs designed to grow attachment, foster connection, and provide wrap around support of families who walk this complex path.

Through the Hope Chest Foster Closet and Foster Care Package program, parent support groups, trauma-informed trainings, and adoption assistance grants, Dwell empowers the village to lift up the most vulnerable in our community.

Your support of this event will help Dwell expand its services and continue advocating for children from hard places. The organization welcomes the opportunity to speak with volunteers directly about how they can champion the cause.

More information for the event can be found at www.dwellorphancare.org/20215k. Volunteers may also reach out via email to info@dwellorphancare.org with any questions regarding this event or Dwell's programs, intention, and impact.



