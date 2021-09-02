The Williamsport Crosscutters hosted the 10th annual Cutter’s 5K on Saturday, June 12 at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

This year’s event raised a net of $10,044 to support Hope Enterprises’ TeenLink location in Montoursville. This location provides community based learning opportunities to transitional youth and most recently held Hope’s Autism TeenLink Summer Program.

Since 2012, TeenLink Summer Programming has supported teenagers with diverse abilities in their next steps, including preparation for the workforce, college, or living independently.

Hope Enterprises is currently accepting applications for their summer program.



