Central Pennsylvania Food Bank was gifted 40,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese by Land O’ Lakes, Inc. through its First Run Program on Thursday.

The First Run Program donates products—directly off the company’s manufacturing line—to food banks in the Feeding America Network in order to provide nutritious products to help families in need.

The ceremony took place at the food bank’s Healthy Food Hub, located at 3301 Wahoo Drive, Williamsport.

Officials in attendance at the donation ceremony included PA State Senator Gene Yaw, PA State Representative Jaime Flick, PA State Representative Joe Hamm, James May, regional director for Congressmen Dan Meuser, Deputy District Director (for Representative G.T. Thompson) Ann Kaufman and others.

Members of the local agricultural community, representatives of Land O’ Lakes, and food bank staff & board of directors were also in attendance, including Carolyn Long Earl of the PA Department of Agriculture and Steve Harnish, co-owner Central Manor Dairy, Land O’ Lakes Inc. Board of Directors, and Land O’ Lakes Foundation Board of Directors.

Executive Director, Central PA Food Bank, Joe Arthur said that “in the ongoing crisis of food insecurity in our communities in Central Pennsylvania, today we recognize Land O’ Lakes for its generous cash gifts, product donations, and hours of volunteer service that help us to provide healthy meals to 200,000 neighbors in need each month.”

Thursday's donation is projected to provide meals for tens of thousands of individuals.

Arthur made clear the need that exists to help our neighbors at this time: “we are experiencing near record high levels of demand as we enter into the school year.” Over the last 40 years of operating, the current demand is surpassed only by the “peak of the pandemic demand that we experienced in 2020-2021.”

A number of factors are contributing to the almost record high—such as pandemic programs being phased out and consumers still recovering and high inflation.

The goal of the food bank is to provide nutritious food to those struggling with hunger in the 27 counties it serves and the food bank works with partner agencies and volunteers to achieve that goal.

Donations like the one received Thursday will be filtered to organizations through those partner agencies to help those in need. Fresh foods often go directly to agencies and shelf stable items are received and stored at the hub for distribution, according to Emily Camerer, development coordinator, corporate relations Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Arthur also added that “Land O’Lakes has been extraordinarily generous to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank over the years, donating 318,000 pounds of food for a dollar value of more than $900,000, in addition to the monetary gifts totaling about $400,000 for total commitment to the food bank of around $1.3 million total value. Additionally, a $20,000 grant in 2023 was recently approved through the Land O’Lakes Foundation regional grants program.”

What can you do to help?

Jason Niemczyk, senior operations manager of the food bank’s Williamsport hub summed it up in three words: donate, advocate, and participate.

Check out their website to see how you can get involved.

In a statement from Sheilah Stewart, SVP & General Counsel, Land O’ Lakes, Inc., it was expressed that “Land O’ Lakes is committed to helping the growing number of people who struggle to put food on their table.”

Land O’ Lakes is a national, farmer-owned cooperative. To obtain more information on Land O’Lakes’ commitment to the community, you can visit www.landolakesinc.com/responsibility.