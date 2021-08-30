Laurelton, Pa. -- Thirty-one days, 31 gift baskets, and 31 chances to win! The West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton, is selling tickets for a daily gift basket raffle being held the entire month of October. The public can purchase tickets with a $20 donation now through Thursday, Sept. 30, to be entered in the daily prize drawing.

A winner will be drawn live each day on the library’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/West.End.Reads. Some of the themed baskets include Gardening, Pet, Spaghetti Dinner, Tea, and Wine Lovers. Each basket is valued at $30 or more and generously donated by patrons and local businesses.

The proceeds generated from this fundraiser are used to assist with the expenses associated with the adult and children’s programs. Programming enables the community to experience and learn from knowledgeable presenters. The West End Library takes pride in the ability to bring programs of interest to the community.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the West End Library or call (570) 922-4773.