Wellsboro, Pa. — Tioga County Pride is returning for a second year this June.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 24. A variety of activities will be taking place from 12 - 9 p.m. in the Coolidge Theater of the Deane Center at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro. This year’s theme is “A Celebration of Unity and Peace!”

The event is meant to celebrate the local LGBTQIA+ community, show unity with allies, and celebrate pride in a peaceful, joyful manner.

This year’s event will include a variety of community partners and vendors at tables from 12 - 5 p.m. If you or your organization would like to participate, please contact Nichole at bookmonkey9@gmail.com.

Tioga County Indivisible’s table will have flyers explaining the LGBTQ acronym letters, preferred pronouns, information on how to be a good ally, how to start a GSA, and a list of online resources for support. Sales of small items and t-shirts will go toward fundraising for next year’s event. There will be a photo booth for selfies and lots of giveaways from the different tables.

At 2 p.m., Vanessa LeDiva will present a “Drag Story Hour.” This will consist of stories, music, and singing. Vanessa is a well-known drag queen and storyteller extraordinaire from the Corning area who celebrates inclusivity, diversity, love, and acceptance.

There will be a break in the festivities from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to grab dinner from one of the many great restaurants on Main Street, take the kids home, and then return for the evening’s festivities.

While the afternoon activities are free, there is a charge of $5 per person for the evening entertainment, which starts with a Poetry Slam at 6:30. This fabulous event will wrap up with a drag show from 7 - 9 p.m. Local queens and kings will perform. Make sure to bring a fistful of dollars to tip the performers. If you would like to strut your stuff on the catwalk, please contact Yolie at yoliecanoli@gmail.com.

Tioga County Indivisible is one of thousands of grassroots groups across America. We have been actively advocating for progressive issues in our community since 2017, including equal rights for all Americans.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +4 It's harvest season! Area farmers markets open across the region