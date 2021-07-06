Reprinted with permission from LycomingFostercare.org

Since 1996, Ron and Brenda have fostered over 40 teenage boys during their partnership with Lycoming County Children & Youth and Lycoming Foster Care, providing permanency, love and guidance to the many children in their care who were often hard to place because of their age or history.

The James’ maintain contact with many of their prior placements and continue to provide guidance and support to the men they once cared for as foster parents.

“Ron and Brenda always supported the agency plan for family reunification, and frequently provided support and guidance to parents in addition to the children placed in their home,” shares Heather Wood, Specialized Services Supervisor at Lycoming Foster Care.

Wood notes that Ron and Brenda often accepted placements of the hard-to-place teenage boys that others were afraid to foster, and helped the teens excel by providing structure and routine, along with age-appropriate expectations.

Presented by Matthew Salvatori, Administrator of Lycoming County Children & Youth Services, and Judge Joy Reynolds McCoy, Administrative Judge for Children & Youth, and the entire Court of Common Pleas Judges, the award ceremony recognized the dedication and service of Ron and Brenda to the county and our community.

“It is hard to to put into words the impact that Ron and Brenda have had in these kids’ lives,” says Salvatori. “They truly made a difference.”

In her closing remarks, Judge McCoy, who oversees the Family Court Division and primarily presides over cases involving Children & Youth matters, noted that whenever Ron or Brenda were involved in a case, she knew the child who needed placement, support and safety, would be in good care.

“We can only hope someone as caring and committed as you, will step up to fill your shoes.”