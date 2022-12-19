A consumer favorite and prime Pennsylvania commodity, mushrooms will take center stage at the 2023 PA Farm Show.

The event will highlight the growing process, sustainable properties, and innovations of mushrooms, along with a host of delicious mushroom food offerings, the Mushroom Farmers of PA announced today.

The PA Farm Show takes place in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.

Rooted in the PA Community

Ever wonder how mushrooms are grown? Or how they became the number one cash crop in PA? (Hint: it starts with carnations!)

Visit the Mushroom Booth in the Exhibition Hall, where you’ll be able to walk through the life cycle of a mushroom, from the compost wharf to the kitchen table. Along the way, there will be interactive experiences, including a live mushroom growing display and information on the composting process, mushroom varieties, ways to use mushrooms in the kitchen, and more.

Rooted in Sustainability

Growing mushrooms is a unique blend of recycling, science, and efficacy. This powerful combination makes them one of the most sustainably produced foods in the United States. Mushroom growers are known as the "ultimate recyclers" for their ability to convert byproducts and waste from other sectors of agriculture into the compost or medium used to grow mushrooms.

Because of this recycling of other agricultural crops and byproducts, mushroom farms have a smaller environmental footprint than almost any other farms.

Rooted in Nutrition

Mushrooms are a superfood filled with a host of vitamins and minerals, with some studies showing they improve depression and cancer, among other conditions.

This year, a variety of mushroom dishes can be found at the Mushroom Food Booth at the food court, including:

Blended Mushroom Steakhouse Burger: A bold, new take on the 2019 Farm Show’s #1 Food Item, this burger is a blend of 60% grass-fed beef with 40% fresh Pennsylvania Mushrooms to create a juicy, delicious burger patty. It’s served on a Martin’s Potato Roll and topped with cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and a tangy Alabama-style barbeque sauce. A great burger made better—less fat, less sodium, more nutritious and lots of bold flavor!

RoRo’s Mushroom Salad: A longtime favorite, this 100% gluten free, vegetarian option is a bowl full of marinated mushrooms with chopped onion, celery, carrots and olives in olive oil and vinegar seasoned with salt, pepper and parsley.

Original Breaded Mushrooms: The best-selling mushroom item since 1978, with more than 6000 pounds prepared annually, the Original Breaded Mushroom are crispy, whole white mushrooms breaded in 100% vegetable oil, and served with ketchup and ranch dressings on the side.

Shredded Port Nachos: These are "nacho" father’s nachos! This super snack includes 100% shredded Portabella mushrooms in a tangy barbeque sauce topped on crispy tortilla chips with cheese and drizzled with sour cream. No meat. No soy. All flavor!

Cream of Mushroom Soup: Loaded with mushrooms made with real milk, butter, onions, vegetable broth, and seasonings, this soup is the quintessential mushroom dish.

Take some mushrooms home! Available for sale at the Mushroom Food Booth:

White Button Mushrooms: They are the most popular variety of mushrooms for a reason. These freshly-picked mushrooms come in an 8oz till and are great for slicing into eggs, into salads, and into your favorite dinner dishes.

Savory Wild Mushroom Jerky: What happens when one of the planet’s most sustainable foods is paired with some of the most bold, authentic flavor combinations from around the world? Savory Wild Portabella mushroom jerky snacks, packed with nutrients and bursting with flavor!

100% Mushroom Gourmet Crumble: Baby Bella, White, and Portabella mushrooms grown and harvested in PA are diced together in 8 oz cups for a versatile and convenient way to incorporate mushroom flavor in all your dishes. Blend them into burgers, tacos, or meatloaf; add to eggs, soups, and pastas; top on pizzas and flatbreads; and elevate chicken, steaks, and chops.

Mushroom Healthy Happy Hour: Jan. 10, 4-6 p.m., Farm Show Food Court

We know the immune system is important for staying healthy, but what exactly is it and what can we do to support it? And how exactly do mushrooms play a part?

Registered Dietitian and board-certified specialist in sports dietetics Leslie Bonci will be on hand to talk about mushroom nutrition, offer recipe inspiration, and answer questions about incorporating mushrooms into a healthy diet.

Attendees can sample mushroom dishes, will receive a coupon for $1.00 off the Blended Mushroom Steakhouse Burger, and will also be entered to win a Mushroom Gift Basket.

