Harrisburg, Pa. — On Thursday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding unveiled the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture to the public. Carved from 1,000 pounds of butter, the sculpture follows the theme "Rooted in Progress."

The iconic annual butter sculpture is a celebration of Pennsylvania's 5,200 dairy farmers, and this year's highlights the theme of growth and progress, showing different generations of both trees and a family.

The sculpture, sponsored by American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), was created by sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton. The sculptors began work in mid-December to craft the piece from butter donated by Land O’ Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

The sculpture will remain on display in the Farm Show's Main Hall from January 7 through 14. Admission to the show is free, but there is a $15 parking fee.

“We celebrate this year’s theme, Rooted in Progress, by highlighting the progress made over the past eight years and the opportunity that Pennsylvania’s farm families have today to innovate, diversify, and plan,” Secretary Redding said during the big reveal. “The entire commonwealth benefits from the strong roots we’ve cultivated for agriculture. These roots feed local economies and Pennsylvania families, they break down walls holding Pennsylvanians back, and they are a strong foundation for the future.”

After the Farm Show, the butter will be moved to the Reinford Farm in Juniata County to be converted into renewable energy in the farm’s methane digester.

“The butter sculpture is a creative way to showcase the important role agriculture plays in our lives. Producing nutritious milk and dairy products, and feeding people, is what I love most about being a dairy farmer,” said dairy farmer Steve Harnish of Central Manor Dairy LLC in Washington Boro, Pa.

Harnish continued: “This sculpture could be my own family. This is a meaningful way to show how dairy farmers work with their loved ones on land where they have deep roots, but always farming for the future.”

Pennsylvania is also rooted in the next generation. The state leads the nation in preserved farmland, with over $273 million invested into 116,527 acres of land on 1,416 farms since January 2015. Since 1988, Pennsylvania has protected 6,148 farms and 619,191 acres in 58 counties from future development, investing more than $1.6 billion in the agriculture industry’s ability to feed Pennsylvania's families and economy. In addition, Pennsylvania leads the nation in young farmers, with 14 percent of the state’s farmers under 35.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture offers support to new and young farmers through grant programs and tax incentives via the state's Farm Bill.

