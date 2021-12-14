Williamsport, Pa. -- It’s the law! State law requires all dogs three months and older to be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year. An owner can contact their county treasurer's office for an application; the full list of offices can be found here.

All dogs three months or older must be licensed by January 1st of each year as required by state law. The dog license application is simple and only requests owner contact information and details about the dog being licensed, including name, age, breed and color.

Cindy Newcomer, Lycoming County Treasurer, offered these reasons for dog licensing:

If a dog gets lost, a license is the best way to get him/her back. A license helps reunite the dog quicker to their rightful owners.

The cost of a license is less than the penalty for being caught without one. Owners who fail to license their dogs could face a fine of up to $300 for each unlicensed dog.

License fees support animal control. The annual fee to license a dog helps keep shelters running and supports the work of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, which provides a number of vital services to protect dogs and the public. Last year, the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement enforced health and safety regulations in kennels by licensing 2,428 such operations and conducting more than 5,200 inspections.

Helped to secure more than 4,500 stray dogs, placing them in shelters until those that were licensed could be reunited with their owners.

Issued more than 3,000 citations and filed 115 misdemeanor complaints for violations of the Dog Law, including failing to license dogs, abandoning dogs, and allowing them to run at large.

Investigated nearly 1,500 dog bites, and they investigated and monitored 587 dogs that were deemed dangerous by magisterial judges.

Pennsylvania 2022 dog licenses went on sale Dec. 1, 2021, according to the Lycoming County Treasurer's office. Dog owners who need to purchase 2022 dog licenses may do so at the Lycoming County Treasurer’s office located at 33 West Third Street, Williamsport, Pa., 17701.

The fee for an annual dog license is $8.50. If the dog is spayed or neutered, the fee is $6.50. Senior citizens (65 or older) and people with disabilities (proof of disability required) may purchase an annual license for $6.50. The fee is $4.50 if the dog is spayed or neutered.

If you would like to obtain a lifetime dog license, you must have your dog permanently identified with a microchip and obtain a form signed by your veterinarian.

Lifetime Dog License fee is $51.50; $31.50 for a dog that is spayed or neutered.

Senior Lifetime Dog License (65 years or older) or Disabled with proof of disability: $31.50; if a dog is spayed or neutered: $21.50.

Licenses are also available online at www.lyco.org by clicking “dog licenses” on the left of the home page. There is more information under “elected officials” and then “Treasurer." Applications can also be printed from the website and mailed with payment to: Lycoming County Treasurer, 48 West Third Street, Williamsport, Pa., 17701.

The Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, will also have 2022 licenses available.

For more information, call the Lycoming County Treasurer’s office at (570) 327-2248.



