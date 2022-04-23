Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Crosscutters 5k is back — this time in partnership with Hope Enterprises. The Annual Cutters 5K will be held on Saturday, June 11 at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

The race through Williamsport's West End begins at 9 a.m. with registration opening at 8 a.m. The course has runners starting outside the ballpark entrance with the final leg heading inside the stadium. Both runners and walkers are encouraged to take part in the event. All proceeds benefit Hope Enterprise and The Hope Foundation.

“Hope is humbled by the longstanding support the Williamsport Crosscutters provide year after year,” said Hope Enterprises CEO and President Rob Labatch. “The Cutter’s 5K gives our community the opportunity to support Hope’s mission while helping us to celebrate our 70 years of success.”

Prizes will be awarded for the top three runners in eight male and female age categories with the top male and female finishers having the opportunity to throw out ceremonial first pitches at the Williamsport Crosscutters game on June 18. Additionally, prizes will be awarded to the top three overall male and female walkers.

Cutters Vice-President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi said, “We are proud that the Cutters 5K has generated well over $100,000 for Hope Enterprises and the Hope Foundation over the years. The Cutters are honored to lend a hand in helping Hope to provide much needed services and support to so many individuals in our community.”

Registration is $25 per person. All participants registering by May 27 are guaranteed a free race t-shirt. Online registration is available at FalconRaceTiming.com (click on Registration). Entry forms and more information can be found by visiting Crosscutters.com or the Crosscutters offices at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

New this year is a Virtual Race option allowing racers to sign up and support Hope’s cause and walk or run when and where you like. All virtual racers will be mailed a free race t-shirt.

Event sponsors include Eder’s Ice Cream, Hamilton Patriot, Horizon FCU, iHeart Media, Lamar, Muncy Bank & Trust, UPMC Health Plan, Williamsport Sun-Gazette, and Woodlands Bank.

