Northcentral Pennsylvania is home to some pretty amazing young people. Read about the good deeds and accomplishments made by youth in the area in 2022!

An early dedication to philanthropy

In March, a local third-grader in the Milton district was busy making bracelets. She had philanthropy in mind, and turned her hobby into a fundraiser. Read about Daphne and her goal to raise money to support Dwell Orphan Care.

Local eight-year old turned bracelet making into a fundraiser for orphaned children

Sharing his love of reading with classmates

Another local child was busy raising money, this time to foster the love of reading in his fellow classmates.

In June, McKay Campbell met author Kevin Coolidge at the Laurel Festival in Wellsboro. McKay, who sometimes struggles to read because he has dyslexia, connected with Coolidge's easygoing, entertaining storytelling style. He decided to raise money to stock the libriaries in the Williamsport Area School District with the Totally Ninja Raccoon bookseries. He loved them so much, he figured his classmates would, too!

Young reader inspires local author to write another book

First in school history

A high schooler in the Montoursville Area School District set a school record—not for speed or distance or baskets—but for journalism.

Montoursville Area High School then-junior Katelyn Hunsberger was the first ever journalist from Montoursville to take first place in the Student Journalism Competition for the Pennsylvania School Press Association.

Katelyn competed against other student photojournalists from across the commonwealth at Pennsylvania State University, University Park, on March 30 after placing first in the competition at the regional level.

This article about Katelyn was written by another school journalist, Emma McMurray, who competed with four other of her classmates in the state competition.

Montoursville student takes home first state journalism award in school history

Husky heroes

Two Bloomsburg University students were nominated for a Husky Hero award after they jumped into action to help another student in medical distress.

Alex Pasculle and Erik Josephson, are both EMTs. When they received an alert on their phones. "I was preparing a brain dissection for a research project I am currently involved in when the call came in," said Pasculle.

He and fellow student Josephson rushed to aid the student who was having a seizure, opening the student's airway and getting the proper equipment while an ambulance was en route.

Read about their heroic actions, and what led each student to become an EMT at a young age.

Husky Heroes: Two Bloomsburg students come to a schoolmate's rescue

NorthcentralPa.com looks forward to telling future stories of courage, selflessness, and great accomplishment of the young people in the area. Have a story to share? Send it to News@northcentralpa.com.