Williamsport, Pa. – The 2021 TEDxWilliamsport is scheduled for Oct. 16, 2021 and applications to be a speaker are now open. This year's theme is "InterconnecTED."

Interested speakers should focus their talk on an idea worth sharing which creatively incorporates the theme of "InterconnecTED." TEDx Talks are limited to a maximum of 18 minutes, although event organizers are permitted to offer shorter time lengths.

Applications are open and will remain open until April 5th. Two rounds of virtual interviews will be conducted.

All applications are reviewed by a team of volunteers. The application process is below:

March 29th - Application opens

April 5th at 5pm EST - Application closes

April 7th - Notice of application status. Invitations sent to schedule Virtual Round 1 Auditions.

April 11th - Virtual Round 1 Auditions in Zoom

April 12th - Notice of application status. Invitations sent to In-person Round 2 Auditions.

April 18th - 3pm to 6pm - In person Auditions in Williamsport (Covid-19 protocols will be enforced)

April 23rd - Offers to speak will be made/Commitment Forms sent.

April 29th - Public Announcement of TEDxWilliamsport 2021 Speakers

Event organizers are planning to scheduled 6-8 speakers for the event. Last year, TEDxWilliamsport had over 30 people apply. Additionally, applicants should be aware there will be at least two rehearsals, specific deadlines with outlines of speaker's talk, and other potential commitments. The chosen speakers will be surveyed on what day/times work best.

TEDxWilliamsport is expected to be held on Saturday, October 16th; however, the date is subject to change if pandemic regulations impact public events. All speakers should plan for all day participation.

To apply: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeqc44hp3EelT4jou4J_8W_TkZAz1IaCGvZNHrsfJ8kCGkJHw/viewform