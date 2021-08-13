Williamsport, Pa. - Lycoming County's 'Judge of Hope' is receiving the recognition his reputation has built.

In July, the Pennsylvania Conference of State Trial Judges awarded retiring Judge Marc F. Lovecchio its 2021 Golden Crowbar Award, for "significantly furthering the goal of the judicial system by implementing innovative programs and by alleviating backlogs in the court system."

"I am honored and quite humbled to receive this award. It came as a complete shock,” said Lovecchio.

In May, Lovecchio announced he was retiring in 2022 after serving only a decade on the bench.

When presented with the award, it was noted Lovecchio devoted a large amount of time reviewing appellate decisions, staying abreast on changes to the law, and providing other state judges with a monthly synopsis of updates to the law.

The Lycoming Law Association had praise for Lovecchio's efforts while on the bench.

"Judge Lovecchio has had a positive impact on the county's court system. The legal community congratulates him on this achievement. We wish him well as he transitions back to private practice," commented Michele Frey, executive director of the Lycoming County Law Association.

The Golden Crowbar Award is the highest recognition awarded by the Pennsylvania State Trial Judges Association.

“My efforts were to keep myself, other judges, and members of the bar, abreast on the most recent developments in the law, in order for the goals of justice to best be served. I am sure many jurists throughout the state go unrecognized for their contributions," Lovecchio said.

The only other judge from Lycoming County to have received this award was Judge Thomas Raup, in 1989.

"I learn from these jurists all the time and thank them. I remain a proud member of the state judiciary, and will certainly miss my colleagues upon my retirement," Lovecchio said in conclusion.