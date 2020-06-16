The Lewisburg Arts Council is celebrating a whole month of sidewalk chalk art!

Continuing the Sidewalk Chalk Festival tradition keeps families staying safe by staying home. Any day in July – or every day in July - the Lewisburg Arts Council challenges you to draw on your sidewalk or driveway and upload your photos to either the Facebook event page or to the Lewisburg Arts Council’s Instagram page with the hashtag #lbgsidewalkchalk2020 for everyone to see and enjoy.

The Facebook event page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/598340751076412/.

Visit the 2020 Sidewalk Chalk Celebration event page for suggested themes each week if you need inspiration. The virtual event will bring out the creativity of all ages of artists in the Central Susquehanna Valley!

For more information about the Sidewalk Chalk Celebration or the Lewisburg Arts Council, please visit the Lewisburg Arts Council webpage at www.lewisburgartscouncil.com.