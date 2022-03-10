Williamsport, Pa. -- It's almost mesmerizing to watch: the ticker of dollars donated, updated in real time.

Raise the Region kicked off Wednesday night at 6 p.m. and more than $200,000 was raised before the kickoff event at Blaise Alexander Chevy in Muncy wrapped up.

Now 20 hours into the fundraiser, the online-only, 30-hour event has raised more than $1 million.

There are 320 individual non-profits participating in Raise the Region this year, searchable on the website by name, region, or cause.

“This is the tenth year for the fundraiser supported by FCFP and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. We are excited to host this regional event that aligns closely with the mission of the Foundation and the work of our grant-making and fundraising efforts,” said Jason McCahan, Director of Philanthropy at First Community Foundation Partnership.



