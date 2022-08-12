Selinsgrove, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital hosted its 36th Golf Classic on Friday, August 5 at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Even with temperatures hitting the 90s, the event was a great success with 190 golfers raising $49,885 for Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services.

The annual Golf Classic raises funds for life-sustaining treatments from paramedics and emergency medical technicians on scene during emergencies. The emergency responders also give vital information to the emergency department before the patient arrives at the hospital.

“Over its history, the Golf Classic has brought in-more than $1,189,855. We are extremely grateful to the sponsors, participants, and donors whose contributions make the tournament a great success; this event is about more than just a day on the golf course, it’s about providing necessary funds to support lifesaving services,” said Donna Schuck, Associate Vice President of Philanthropy and Donor Relations at Evangelical.

Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services answers over 13,000 calls per year, with half being medical emergencies, 40 percent being trauma, and 10 percent "other."

All paramedics are nationally registered and cover territories in Hummels Wharf, Middleburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, New Columbia, Port Trevorton, Watsontown, White Deer Township, and the surrounding areas.

This year’s golf event raised funds through registration, featured on-the-course specialty contests, and sponsorships from individuals and businesses.

Awards were given to the top three teams in the morning and afternoon flights.

Morning winners include: First flight: W&L Dealerships, SunStone Consulting, and Bucknell University; Second flight: Silvertip, Inc., Apple/Community Giving Foundation foursome, and Bingaman & Son Lumber, Inc.

Afternoon winners include: First flight: the twosome of Lloyd & Bloom, 3B Consultant Services, Inc., and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust; Second flight: the Zarick foursome, the Samuelson foursome, and Stahl Sheaffer Engineering, LLC.

Specialty contest winners include: Max Wrobel and Nate Luce, who were closest to the flag; Rachel Herb, Judi Karr, Tom Rambo, and Ed Piccolo, who were closest to the line; and Kelly Geise, Jennifer Wakeman, Dan Wirnsberger, and Nate Luce, the team that had the longest drive. Putting contest winners include Brad Lawton and Corey Naylor.

Cornerstone Independent Asset Management served as the main sponsor of this year’s Golf Classic.

Those who want to donate to Evangelical without stepping on a golf course can contact Philanthropy and Donor Relations at (570) 522-2685 or visit www.evanhospital.com/support.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.