Strasburg, Pa. — Handmade quilts, furniture, quilts, tools, gift baskets, toys, farm items, household goods, and more will all be auctioned off at the 11th annual Union County Benefit Auction.

This special event is held every year to support the Clinic for Special Children, which, despite its name, supports people of all ages who have rare genetic disorders and complex medical conditions.

Prior to the auction, on Fri., June 2, a flower and tool sale and rib dinner will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction.

The auction itself will be held on Sat., June 3 at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction. It runs from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is free and open for everybody to attend.

There will also be a silent auction with unique items for bid. A variety of food will be available including barbeque chicken and pork, homemade ice cream, hoagies, fresh soft pretzels, fresh baked goods, and other sweets and treats.

The fund raised from annual benefit auctions and philanthropy make up over 60 percent of the Clinic's annual operating budget, which helps the nonprofit provide affordable, specialized care to those in need.

Every year, seven auctions across the country are held to raise funds. Since 1990, these auctions have raised close to $16 million in support of the Clinic’s mission.

