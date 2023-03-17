Williamsport, Pa. — Local 10-year-old Lina Henry didn’t want birthday presents this year; she wanted donations for a local animal shelter.

Henry asked her family to donate to Lycoming Animal Protection Society (LAPS) for her 10th birthday, raising $325 in total. With the fundraising dollars, Henry purchased supplies for the no-kill cat shelter: litter, food, cat towers/scratching posts, toys, cat beds, etc.

For the last six months, Henry has visited LAPS nearly every weekend. She has also visited the local SPCA for most of her life. “She has always been an animal lover,” Sean Henry, Lina’s father said. “She’s always loved going into those shelters and giving cats love.”

The idea to donate birthday funds to local organizations has been spreading. Henry decided to donate to LAPS after hearing her friend would be donating money to St. Judes.

This story is a “lesson in giving,” said S. Henry. “I hope that it continues. I hope next year she doesn't even ask, but just comes to us and says: I want to do this again, and I want to do it for this or for something else.”

For Lina, the decision was simple: "cats need that stuff more than I need presents," she said.

Since its origin in 1972, LAPS has been a non-profit, volunteer-run organization funded by donations and community fundraisers. Dedicated volunteers work AM and PM shifts each week day.

Domesticated cats and kittens are brought to the organization and added to an adoption waitlist—a list currently estimated to be over six months long.

One volunteer serving the organization since 2016, Michelle Hopkins, spoke on the community impact of LAPS: “The need is so great. There are so many cats out there that need to be surrendered for a variety of reasons. And their owners want to be sure that they are well taken care of.”

Feral cats are not accepted due to safety issues for volunteers. "For feral cats, LAPS strongly recommends TNR, which stands for Trap, Spay/Neuter, and Release, because that's the most humane way to curtail the overpopulation problem," according to another spokesperson for LAPS.

The shelter currently shelters about 103 kittens and cats in their facility at 630 Wildwood Blvd, Williamsport.

There are many ways to get involved in local animal care. Adopt, volunteer, and/or “support fundraisers for your local rescues and any private, independently-run shelters or rescues,” Hopkins said.

At LAPS, volunteering can be as simple as visiting a shelter and showing love, just as Lina Henry did. “Play with the cats, maybe brush them, maybe help to socialize them because we have some that are still afraid. They've had a major transition and change in their life,” Hopkins added.

Find out more about LAPS on their website.

