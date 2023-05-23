Today, March 23, is a day to remember to be kind — thanks to a tradition started five years ago to honor the message of Fred Rogers and spread kindness throughout the state.

Former Governor Wolf designated the 143rd day of the year as "1-4-3 Day" in 2019.

Pennsylvania native Fred Rogers, best known as Mister Rogers, regularly used 1-4-3 as a way of saying “I love you” on his beloved television series, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. His reference was to the number of letters in each word of the phrase.

A “Kindness Generator” can be found on the 1-4-3 Day website, to provide inspiration for the day, and a “Kindness Tracker” will tally good deeds and kind gestures Pennsylvanians do throughout the day.

For more opportunities to walk in the footsteps of Fred Rogers, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office invites travelers to experience the Fred Rogers Trail at visitPA.com/fredrogers, which includes stops in his hometown of Latrobe as well as in Pittsburgh, where he filmed his iconic television show.

