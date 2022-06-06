Mill Hall, Pa. — Matt Cochran of Williamsport won the Limited Late Model Feature winner at the Clinton County Speedway Friday night, June 3. AJ Stroup won the Pro Stocks, Jeffrey Weaver of Lock Haven won the 270 Micro Sprints, and Hunter Flook of Avis won the four-cylinder main event.

Limited late model

Rookie driver Maddox Smith of Renovo and JR Toner of Bellefonte brought the field of Limited Late Models to the green flag in the Limited Late Model Feature.

Toner led the first last with fourth place starter, Matt Cochran running second followed by Smith, Jeremy Ohl, and Jim Yoder. On lap number seven, Smith and Ohl tangled in turn four to bring out the caution flag. While under the yellow, race leader, JR Toner went to the pit area with a flat tire. This provided Cochran the lead with Jim and Andrew Yoder now running in the top three.

The caution came out on lap 10 for a piece of debris on the speedway. Cochran once again held off Jim Yoder on the restart. The remainder of the event ran caution free, as Cochran continued to lead the field, while Jim and Andrew Yoder battled for second and third positions. Cochran encountered lapped traffic on lap number 18. Cochran held on for the win over Jim Yoder, Andrew Yoder, Nick Loffredo, and Len Stroud. Jr Toner was sixth, Jeremy Ohl was seventh, Maddox Smith was eighth, Levi Ardery, and Kyle Strouse.

Heats were won by Andrew Yoder and Maddox Smith.

Pro stock

AJ Stroup advanced from the fourth starting spot to lead the first lap of the Pro Stock main event. By lap five, Stroup led AY Schiling, Robert Tressler, Denny Fourney, and Brandon Moser.

On lap number 10, three cars tangled while battling for fourth, fifth and sixth position involving Tressler, Moser, and Johnny Bouse. Stroup held off the late race charges of AY Schilling to secure the win. Kris Owrig finished third, Todd Geyer was fourth, and Jason Smith was fifth. Sixth through tenth were Mike Gray, Johnny Bouse, Ray Rothfuss, Mike Wright, and Cory Long.

Heat races were won by Noah Kissinger and Moser.

270 micro sprint

Pole sitter Tyler Clowes led the first five laps of the 270 Micro Sprint feature. Sixth place starter Jeffrey Weaver worked his way to the front and passed Clowes by the completion of lap number six.

The top two continued to run in that order for the remainder of the event with Shawn McAndrew finishing third followed by Bobby Sando and Cory Stabley. Sixth through tenth were Shawn Musser, Mac Wert, Timmy Bittner, Tom Quiggle, and Steve Fernberg.

Heats were won by Bittner and Weaver.

4 cylinders

Paul Young and Hunter Flook started on the front row of the 4 cylinder feature event. Young took the lead with Flook giving chase. By lap number five, Young and Flook lead Scott Englert, Donald Wynn, and Joey Snook.

A lap nine caution slowed the field. Young and Flook again battled for the lead, with Young crossing the start finish line first. However, Young’s car failed a post-race inspection, giving the win to Flook. Joey Snook was awarded second followed by Zak Kline, Donald Wynn, and Matt Weaver. Sixth through tenth were Shawn Stall, Chris Small, Tyler Stahl, Tim Muthler, and Larry Spencer.

Heat races were won by Shahl, Kline, and Young.

The Clinton County Speedway returns this Friday night with a five division show, featuring the RaceSaver Sprint Cars plus the Pro Stocks, 270 Micro Sprints, 600 Micro Sprints and the Four Cylinders.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7p.m. For the latest information about upcoming events, visit the speedway’s website www.clintoncountyspeedway.com or follow the speedway on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

