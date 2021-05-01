Williamsport, Pa. - TEDxWilliamsport will return this fall to Williamsport with the annual event slated for October 16th.

The Leadership Team has announced ten speakers who will share their ideas worth sharing around the theme of "InterconnecTED." Speakers this year range from Williamsport residents, to speakers as far away as the state of Indiana.

TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share thoughts and experiences. At a TEDx event, TED videos live speakers to spark deep discussion and connection.

These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx.

x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized.

The speakers this year are: Sandra Lane, Lisa Longo, Mallori DeSalle, Adriana Richard, Jennifer Demchak, Star Poole, John Shableski, Shaheem Hill, Dan Brauning, and Dr. Howard Woodruff. There were nearly thirty applicants for this conference.

Sandra Lane is the Founder of Organization Lane with a goal of helping individuals release the excess in their space and life so they can focus on what matters most.

Lisa Longo is a small business owner and political consultant.

Mallori DeSalle is a licensed mental health counselor, a certified humor professional and a deeply committed Oreo-Sommelier.

Adriana Richard is a student at Shippensburg University studying to become an elementary school teacher. Jennifer Demchak is an Associate Professor at Mansfield University and owner of WATER, LLC., an environmental consulting company.

Star Poole is the School Board Director for the Williamsport Area School District.

John Shableski is a publishing industry veteran who currently serves as President of Reading with Pictures.

Shaheem Hill is a senior currently attending the Williamsport Area High School.

Dan Brauning is the co-author of The Birds of Pennsylvania, and co-editor of The Second Pennsylvania Breeding Bird Atlas.

Dr. Howard T. Woodruff is a sought after international public speaker and expert in crisis and stress preparation and remediation.

This is the third event under the leadership of Chuck Black and Emily Gale.

Tickets will go on sale in September. More information, or to get involved in the planning team, information is available on Facebook at TEDxWilliamsport, or at the TEDxWilliamsport web page.

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to "Ideas Worth Spreading", often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.