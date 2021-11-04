Jersey Shore, Pa. -- The collective wave of patriotism felt by almost every American citizen following the acts of terrorism on September 11, 2001 inspired one area resident to keep the patriotic spirit alive, even during times when Americans seemed divided.

Sandy Vought said 9/11 “Ripped my heart out. With everybody in the military and the police, I just kept praying something would be done.”

Vought approached her then-pastor Charlie Winkelman with the idea for a Veterans Day service at their place of worship, Jersey Shore Presbyterian Church. Winkelman liked the idea, and contributed ideas of his own for the event. The church is currently pastored by co-pastors Danesta “Nessie” Whaley and Kim Rossi, Lay Pastor.

This November 11, Veterans Day, will be the 18th year with Vought as the primary organizer. She said the Veterans Day service has changed throughout the years, adding new and different singers and speakers each year.

The Veterans Day service at the church includes the Honor Guard; Fairplay Brass; combined choirs with Jersey Shore Presbyterian and other select groups; five ecumenical pastors assisting in prayers; a moment of silence for the fallen; and in the past has been attended by the Young Marines, which have since been disbanded. A military speaker is also included, which in the past has included the former president of Mansfield University, who was a military leader.

Patriotic songs and solos fill the services. Also is the “folding of the flag,” which explains every meaning in the fold of the flag. Every branch of the military is recognized and stands when mentioned.

“It is a very moving service,” said Vought, Worship Chair and Church Elder, is also a past president of the Ladies Auxiliary at Billy O. Brandt 5859 VFW in Jersey Shore.

This year's speaker will be SPC E4 Nadine Willets of the U.S. Army. Willits is a Corporal, which according to Wikipedia, “corporals have served as the smallest unit leaders in the army.”

Vought said she doesn't know of any other Veterans Day services of a similar nature in northcentral Pa. She said she organizes it each year to show a “Sense of community, to show our appreciation and our freedom to worship freely. Showing our love of country and love for freedom of speech and religion.”

The services at Jersey Shore Presbyterian Church also recognizes Gold Star mothers, of which there are five in Jersey Shore, and in the past even had one mother speak.

Reminiscing about times and wars past, Vought spoke about things during “her day” in the Vietnam era, which according to National Geographic saw 47,434 American casualties.

“In my era during Vietnam, I wrote to many of the troops and individuals to help keep their morals up and to know we never forgot them. We lost a lot, especially in Vietnam," said Vought.

She mentioned that veterans who do not participate, but come, often show their appreciation for the services held at the church. Vought said the service usually boasts around 130-160 guests.

“Grows and grows every year," she said.

A small reception is held after with coffee and light snacks.

“Hoping for a grand crowd this year,” Vought said. The service at the church in 2020 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vought mentioned the passion which inspires her to keep going with organizing the services.

"My father, Kenneth Shemory (who passed away a few years ago) is a World War Two veteran, and my husband Dan is an Army veteran, and my son-in-law Bobby George is also a veteran. My focus is always on our veterans. That is where my passion comes from," Vought mentioned.

Every year of the 18 years Vought has organized the services, there has been a different charity which the service helps support, which is usually in conjunction with the state auxiliary, she said. This year all donations are going to Wounded Warriors.

In the past, Vought mentioned they have helped support K9’s for Warriors, local veterans as well as female veterans. Vought said the donations raised range about 200-300, but that she is hoping to raise more.

Almost two decades since the first service started, Vought is hopeful she can keep it going on even longer.

“We hope to continue it every year,” said Vought.

Jersey Shore Presbyterian Church is at 235 South Main St., Jersey Shore, Pa., 17740.

Anybody interested in participating in team meetings for next years service are invited to reach Vought by email at SVought52@gmail.com. Those who wish to help support the efforts of Wounded Warriors of Pa. may donate online, or by sending a check to their office at 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, Pa., 17011.



