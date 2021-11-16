With Thanksgiving rapidly approaching, local communities are rallying to provide free Thanksgiving meals for all those in need this holiday.

Don't go without a warm meal this Thanksgiving. Here's a list of organizations providing Thanksgiving meals. If you know of one not listed here, reach out to news@northcentralpa.com.

Williamsport, PA

American Rescue Workers

American Rescue Workers will host a to-go style Thanksgiving meal to community members in need. Members of the community are welcome to take as many to-go meals as they need to feed their family during the holiday.

American Rescue Workers will also provide a delivery option ONLY for shut-ins/individuals with handicaps who are unable to pick-up meals. Individuals must call 570-323-8401 ext. 110, at least one (1) day in advance of the event to schedule this service.

When and Where Where: 643 Elmira St. Williamsport, PA When: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Christian Life Center

When and Where Where: 601 Market St. Williamsport, PA When: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Muncy VFW

Muncy VFW post 3428 will be offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Delivery is available within Hughesville, Montgomery, and Muncy.

When and Where Where: 12 N. Market St. Muncy, PA When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sojourner Truth Ministries

Sojourner Truth Ministries will be hosting their annual Thanksgiving Day meal and the location is wheelchair accessible.

When and Where Where: 501 High St. Williamsport, PA When: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Bloomsburg, PA

Bloomsburg Christian Church

When and Where Where: 107 Deussen Dr. Bloomsburg, PA When: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Lewisburg, PA

When and Where Where: 2822 Buffalo Rd. Lewisburg, PA. When: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

United Pentecostal Church

Milesburg, PA

Milesburg United Methodist Church

Please call Brenda at 814-380-2654 to set-up a time for pick-up or delivery on Thanksgiving Day

When and Where Where: 301 Turnpike St. Milesburg, PA When: Schedule

Selinsgrove, PA

Cornerstone UPC

Register online at www.cupc.church

When and Where Where: 701 N. High St. Selinsgrove , PA When: Register online