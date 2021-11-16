With Thanksgiving rapidly approaching, local communities are rallying to provide free Thanksgiving meals for all those in need this holiday.
Don't go without a warm meal this Thanksgiving. Here's a list of organizations providing Thanksgiving meals. If you know of one not listed here, reach out to news@northcentralpa.com.
Williamsport, PA
American Rescue Workers
American Rescue Workers will host a to-go style Thanksgiving meal to community members in need. Members of the community are welcome to take as many to-go meals as they need to feed their family during the holiday.
American Rescue Workers will also provide a delivery option ONLY for shut-ins/individuals with handicaps who are unable to pick-up meals. Individuals must call 570-323-8401 ext. 110, at least one (1) day in advance of the event to schedule this service.
Christian Life Center
Muncy VFW
Muncy VFW post 3428 will be offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Delivery is available within Hughesville, Montgomery, and Muncy.
Sojourner Truth Ministries
Sojourner Truth Ministries will be hosting their annual Thanksgiving Day meal and the location is wheelchair accessible.
Bloomsburg, PA
Bloomsburg Christian Church
Lewisburg, PA
United Pentecostal Church
Milesburg, PA
Milesburg United Methodist Church
Please call Brenda at 814-380-2654 to set-up a time for pick-up or delivery on Thanksgiving Day
Selinsgrove, PA
Cornerstone UPC
Register online at www.cupc.church