258196074_671405107155330_4972197878872480131_n.jpg

With Thanksgiving rapidly approaching, local communities are rallying to provide free Thanksgiving meals for all those in need this holiday. 

Don't go without a warm meal this Thanksgiving. Here's a list of organizations providing Thanksgiving meals. If you know of one not listed here, reach out to news@northcentralpa.com

Williamsport, PA

American Rescue Workers

American Rescue Workers will host a to-go style Thanksgiving meal to community members in need. Members of the community are welcome to take as many to-go meals as they need to feed their family during the holiday.

American Rescue Workers will also provide a delivery option ONLY for shut-ins/individuals with handicaps who are unable to pick-up meals. Individuals must call 570-323-8401 ext. 110, at least one (1) day in advance of the event to schedule this service.

Christian Life Center

Muncy VFW

Muncy VFW post 3428 will be offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Delivery is available within Hughesville, Montgomery, and Muncy. 

Sojourner Truth Ministries

Sojourner Truth Ministries will be hosting their annual Thanksgiving Day meal and the location is wheelchair accessible. 

Bloomsburg, PA

Bloomsburg Christian Church

Lewisburg, PA

United Pentecostal Church

Milesburg, PA

Milesburg United Methodist Church

Please call Brenda at 814-380-2654 to set-up a time for pick-up or delivery on Thanksgiving Day

Selinsgrove, PA

Cornerstone UPC

Register online at www.cupc.church 


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.