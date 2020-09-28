Factory Works Gallery at the Pajama Factory will host "Woodworking: Form and Function" from Oct. 2 to Nov. 6 to showcase local artists.

The event with feature innovative works of art, craft, and design by various members of West Branch Woodworkers, Factory Works' Williamsport Community Woodshop, and local craftsmen and artists.

Charles Carter, the show's curator, hopes to highlight the artistry found in everyday objects.

Artists to be showcased include Brian Wood, Ken Nuttle, Paul Derr, Sean Farley and Roy Swartz.

The show opens Oct. 2 and runs through Nov. 6. Gallery hours on opening night are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"For the safety of our guests and staff, masks are required and social distancing will be observed," Factory Works said in a press release.

To arrange a private viewing of the show, e-mail gallery@factoryworks.org.