Pottsville, Pa. -- D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. announced this week the rollout of its limited-edition camouflage cans in partnership with military veteran nonprofit Team Red White & Blue (Team RWB) as part of its Stars & Stripes program.

The Yuengling Stars & Stripes program supports veterans through Team RWB. The new cans, emblazoned with a unique desert camouflage print and Team RWB logo, are part of a continued effort to pay tribute to the men and women who served our country.

Starting this month, the Yuengling LAGER camo cans will be available for a limited time this summer across Yuengling's 22-state footprint in 12-ounce 12-pack, 12-ounce 24-pack, as well as 24-ounce cans. The camo cans will include a Snapchat code that will allow users to engage with the brewery's iconic Yuengling Eagle and invites consumers to donate to Team RWB, a nonprofit forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans.

"As America's Oldest Brewery, we are forever in awe of the brave and dedicated men and women who have made tremendous sacrifices to protect our country's freedom, honor, and independence," said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th Generation Brewer at D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

"After working with Team RWB for several years, the launch of the Stars & Stripes program is a great way to grow our partnership with an organization that shares our same commitment to our nation's military," Yuengling said. "Our limited-edition Lager cans are a part of our continued commitment to helping Team RWB build onto their invaluable resources and support services for America's veterans."

Yuengling has been supporting the U.S. military for many years, according to the company. The Brewery has partnered with various military-centric organizations including Team RWB, Operation Gratitude, and Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) in support of their collective efforts for our nation's heroes.

"We are extremely honored to receive the generous support of Yuengling via their Stars & Stripes program and new camo cans," said Mike Erwin, Executive Director of Team RWB. "These donations will enable us to significantly expand our programs and impact the health and wellness of our nation's veterans."

Lee Brice, American country music singer and songwriter and Curb Records recording artist will also be involved in the Yuengling Stars & Stripes program by promoting donations to Team RWB through performances on behalf of the Yuengling brand, fan meet & greets, and chances to win tickets and other music giveaways.

"It's been a challenging year for many military men and women and so I'm thrilled to join Yuengling in rolling out a limited-edition pack that will benefit Team RWB," said Lee. "Supporting our troops and saluting them with an ice-cold LAGER seems like a natural fit. Thanks for all you do to protect us!"