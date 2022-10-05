Pottsville, Pa. — It's not all about the pumpkin spice. Fall also brings the Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter beer.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, announced the highly anticipated return of its beer collaboration with Hershey's, America's most beloved chocolate brand, for the fourth year in a row.

Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter is now available in 6- and 12-pack bottles and on draft just in time to mark the official start of this year's Halloween season.

The beer has grown significantly in popularity since its inception in 2019. Consumers can find their nearest retailer with Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter by visiting the "Find Our Beer" link at www.yuengling.com.

"We continue to be amazed by the excitement our fans show for this special collaboration beer," said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "One of our top priorities is listening and staying connected to our fans, which is why we are so excited to bring back this fall-favorite that appeals to all drinkers looking for something special."

Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter marked the first-ever beer collaboration for the two iconic Pennsylvania brands. The beer combines over 300 years of both brands' Pennsylvania heritage.

Back by "overwhelmingly popular demand," according to a press release, the brand has developed a passionate following of adults looking to celebrate the most delicious holiday occasions in the fall and winter.

"This marks the fourth year of the most epic chocolate and beer collaboration. We couldn't wait to put Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter back on the shelves for Yuengling- and Hershey's-fans alike," said Ernie Savo, President, The Hershey Licensing Company. "'Tis the season for all things candy and chocolate, and what better way to celebrate than with this decadent, one-of-kind chocolate brew."

At 4.7% ABV, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter combines Yuengling's 193-year-old Dark Brewed Porter recipe with the world-famous taste of Hershey's chocolate. The limited-edition, seasonal beer uses Yuengling's master brewing expertise to artfully blend Hershey's decadent chocolate with caramel and dark roasted malts for a smooth, rich and delicious chocolaty finish.

The beer pairs well with everything from barbequed and smoked meats to cheeses and desserts.

If you celebrate the return of the Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, better go find it while it lasts!

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.