Pottsville, Pa. — The Yuengling Company continues its gradual spread across the U.S. and is now offering its beer in Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The expansion took off with the company's partnership with Molson Coors in 2021, which allowed Yuengling to begin brewing in Texas.

"Today marks an important day for our brewery as we continue to make our beers available to more consumers," said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "On behalf of our entire Yuengling family, we are humbled to bring Yuengling beer to our fans in Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma."

The whole Yuengling portfolio from its traditional lager and FLIGHT light beer will be available in the new area.

"As a 6th generation family-owned business, we have been making great quality beer for over 194 years and today we couldn't be happier to welcome beer drinkers in these new states into our Yuengling community," said Wendy Yuengling. "We thrive on delighting our many fans who trust us to brew the best beer possible, and we look forward to continuing to do so."

Yuengling products are not yet available nationwide, but are expected to continue expanding their reach thanks to the Coors partnership. Currently, Yuengling products are made in four breweries: one in Tampa Bay, Florida, one in Fort Worth, Texas, and two in Pottsville, Pennsylvania.

"The Yuengling family and all our business partners are proud to bring the rich tradition and authentic quality of America's Oldest Brewery's beers to these new states," said Pat Pikunas, General Manager, The Yuengling Company. "The opportunity to engage and serve a new set of fans from some of the most iconic beer-drinking states is an opportunity we take very seriously. We are confident about meeting high expectations and delivering the very best, great tasting Yuengling beers that have built our quality reputation over 194 years."

