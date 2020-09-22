Pottsville, Pa. – D.G. Yuengling and Son, Inc. and Molson Coors Beverage Company have launched a new long-term brewing partnership, which will bring Yuengling beer to people outside of the brewery's East Coast footprint. The partnership will bring Yuengling products further west for the first time in history.

The joint venture will oversee market expansion beyond the 191-year-old brewer's existing 22-state distribution area, plus any future New England expansion. The partnership is expected to launch in the second half of 2021, overseen by a board of directors with even numbers of Yuengling and Coors/Molson family members and executives. D.G. Yuengling and Son, Inc. remains a family-owned business, and the existing company will operate separately from the joint venture.

"We are excited to launch this brewing partnership with the team at Molson Coors. Like Yuengling, Molson Coors has an established commitment to quality and rich history of family brewing excellence," said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling and Son, Inc. "This partnership is a great opportunity for us to grow our distribution footprint for the long-term, while continuing to support our existing markets and the communities in which we operate."

Together, Yuengling brewers will work hand-in-hand at Molson Coors' world-class brewing facilities and tap into their expertise in brewing and distribution to make the Yuengling brands more accessible to fans by opening markets the company can't currently reach.

"This is a huge growth opportunity for Yuengling, it's a huge growth opportunity for Molson Coors, and we're going to make a whole lot of Yuengling fans out west really happy," said Gavin Hattersley, President and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company. "Today, three storied brewing families and their collective 18 generations of brewing excellence have come together with one goal for the future – a future focused on growth. That is worth celebrating."

"We are excited to work with the Molson Coors' team on this partnership," said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "Fans can expect the same Yuengling recipes and great taste they have come to love for more than 190 years."