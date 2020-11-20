Life is stressful enough, without having to worry about pesky cybersecurity attacks and hackers stealing your personal information. Luckily, there are many ways to protect yourself.

One easy step is to make sure your password is not on this list of the most common passwords. The list, created by NordPass, details this year's 200 most common passwords and how long it takes a hacker to "crack" it.

The password, "12345g," remains at the top of the list as the most common, and most hackable password. Others include "password," "11111," and a shoutout to the Jackson 5, "abc123," all of which can be cracked in less than a second.

Further down on the list, are angsty passwords like "trustno1" and "whatever" as well as names and heartfelt passwords like "iloveyou1" and "tigger." Barely making the cut, at number 194 on the list, the password "cheese" deserves honorable mention.

Most of the top passwords can be cracked by hacker in less than a minute, sometimes as quickly as a few seconds. It's that easy for online hackers to break into your account and steal valuable, personal information.

So, if your password happens to be on this list, it's probably time to come up with something new.

The easiest thing you can do to keep your information safe is to come up with a creative and complex password for all of your accounts.