InternetOUTAGEOct4_2021.jpg

A massive internet outage has hit the world, according to DownDetector.com

Typically we'd go to Twitter or Facebook to figure out what's happening, but both are down, among many others including Reddit, Amazon, Snapchat, Xfinity, Southwest Airlines, and AT&T.


