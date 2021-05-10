Lewisburg, Pa. – The Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Corporation (CPWDC), the local Workforce Development Board (WDB) for the Central Pennsylvania region, announced today that it has rebranded to Advance Central PA.

The rebrand to Advance Central PA reflects a very positive, forward-thinking organization that expresses how the local Workforce Development Board works tirelessly to move the Central Pennsylvania region forward.

As the premiere workforce development resource for jobseekers and employers, Advance Central PA’s mission is to be the leading vehicle for regional unification, coordination, integration, and alignment of workforce activities, resources, and initiatives to support economic sustainability, improve education systems, and develop and retain a quality labor force.

“We are excited about the new name and the new resources that we will provide as Advance Central PA,” said Erica Mulberger, Executive Director.

“Our new name and identity reflects our commitment to leading a market-driven workforce system that meets the needs of employers and workers, and helps Central Pennsylvanians prosper," Mulberger continued.

Along with the name change, Advance Central PA released a new logo design and new website that echo the Workforce Development Board’s continued progress in cultivating emerging industries, supporting existing businesses, and enhancing the skills development of the Central Pennsylvania workforce while taking advantage of strategic opportunities provided by swift economic change.

Visit Advance Central PA to explore the new website, brand, and logo design.