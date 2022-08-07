Williamsport, Pa. — Woodlands Investment Services, a trade name of Woodlands Bank is proud to announce Erik Steinbacher as its Infinex Financial Consultant. Woodlands Investment Services now offers access to investment and insurance products and services through Infinex Investments, Inc.

Steinbacher began his career in the insurance and financial services industry in 1998. He started as an Associate Sales Producer where he began servicing and selling insurance. Steinbacher joined the Woodlands Bank team in 2019. When the opportunity came to have a brokerage program located on bank premises, Steinbacher was excited to get back to his roots as a Financial Consultant. He looks forward to assisting clients with meeting their financial goals and objectives through a variety of insurance and investment products.

The decision to offer access to a brokerage program at Woodlands Bank was made earlier this year. “We are excited for the return of financial consulting services available through Woodlands Investment Services. Erik’s relationship-based focus and experience in the industry will be invaluable in serving our clients”, Jon Conklin, President and CEO of Woodlands Bank. Woodlands Investment Services offers access to a large variety of investment products and services.

Steinbacher will be working closely with clients to provide them with the best products and services to fit their needs. To find out more about Woodlands Investment Services or to schedule an appointment with Erik, please call 570-601-8473.

Infinex Investments, Inc. pride themselves on an unwavering commitment to serving the interests of their clients. The Infinex Financial Group is dedicated to helping their customers drive bottom-line revenue and build a strong wealth, investment and insurance program.

Investment and insurance products and services are offered through INFINEX INVESTMENTS, INC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Woodlands Investment Services is a trade name of Woodlands Bank. Infinex is not affiliated with Woodlands Bank. NOT FDIC-INSURED. NOT A DEPOSIT. NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY. NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK. MAY LOSE VALUE INCLUDING LOSS OF PRINCIPAL.

Sponsored content from Woodlands Investment Services.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.