Williamsport, Pa. – Woodlands Bank is proud to announce and welcome Renee Laychur to their Trust and Asset Management team at their Loyalsock Office. She joins the organization as a Trust Officer.

Laychur brings more than 35 years of financial services experience to her new role at Woodlands Bank. Prior to her joining the Woodlands Bank team, she served as the Managing Director at Wheatland Advisors, Inc., Senior Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management at FNB Wealth Management’s Investment Advisory Group, and was the Chief Investment Officer for Omega Bank Wealth Management.

Laychur is a central Pennsylvania native and has been an active volunteer in the community. She served on the boards for the East Lycoming Education Foundation, YWCA Northcentral PA, American Red Cross, and was an advisory committee member for the PA Bankers Association Wealth Management. She is currently a member of the Fiduciary Education Foundation Board.

In Laychur’s free time, she enjoys spending time with her family, gardening and home projects.

“We are excited to have Renee join the Trust and Asset Management team," said David Bartges, Vice President of Investments at Woodlands Bank. "Her vast experience in the wealth management arena as well as her strong investment skills will be a great benefit to our clients and the Bank.”

Using her expertise, Laychur will be working closely with the Trust and Asset Management team to provide customers with financial planning and wealth management assistance.

Woodlands Bank is headquartered in Williamsport, Pa.