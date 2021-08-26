Williamsport, Pa. – Woodlands Bank is proud to announce and welcome Deb Bingaman to their Hughesville Office team. She joins the organization as an Assistant Community Office Manager.

Woodlands Bank, headquartered in Williamsport, offers consumer and commercial banking and trust services in both Lycoming and Clinton Counties.

Bingaman brings more than 16 years of financial service experience to her new role. She began her banking journey as a teller and has held various positions since then.

Excited about taking on her new position, Bingaman worked previously for Jersey Shore State Bank as a Customer Service Representative. Her favorite part about banking is working with customers, according to Bingaman. She enjoys meeting new people and building long lasting relationships. Helping customers reach their financial goals is what she looks forward to doing as Assistant Community Office Manager.

“We are excited to have Deb working with us at the Hughesville Office. Her in-depth knowledge of banking and the pride she takes in providing customers with outstanding service makes her not only a great asset to our team but also to our customers”, Denise Cardillo, Community Office Manager at the Hughesville Office.

Bingaman will be developing and managing relationships throughout the Hughesville market. Bingaman will be working closely with the Hughesville team to provide excellent customer service, said Cardillo.