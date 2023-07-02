Williamsport, Pa. — Woodlands Bank has promoted one of its dedicated 20-year employees to the position of Trust Investment Portfolio Manager. Prior to taking this position, he served the bank in several different locations and positions.

The latest member of the Trust and Asset Management team in the Loyalsock office, Brian Brooking, began his work with Woodlands as a teller at the Halls Station branch. He then became a manager in downtown Williamsport; then a manager at Loyalsock; then spent six years in the Commercial Lending department as Assistant Vice President of Commercial Lending. After this, he was promoted to Vice President of Mortgage and Consumer Lending Manager.

During his banking career, Brooking attended the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s School of Banking and Advanced School of Banking. He was also a graduate of Leadership Lycoming’s class of 2006. In 2019, Brooking was recognized by ICBA as one of their “40 under 40 Emerging Community Bank Leaders.”

Brooking plays an active role in the community as a board member of the Lycoming Housing Authority and member of their Community Impact Committee; a member of Lycoming County United Way’s Funds Allocation Committee; and a member of the Finance Committee for Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

“Brian’s contributions to the success of Woodlands Bank since he came on board over 20 years ago have been immeasurable. Brian has excelled in every position he has held at the bank, and I have no doubt that he will excel in his new position as Trust and Investment Portfolio Manager as well. This move provides Brian with a new challenge on which he thrives and allows Woodlands Bank to add a highly-competent and long-term employee to its Trust and Asset Management Department who will continue to provide our customers with the same top-notch customer service for which he and the bank have come to be known.” said Jon P. Conklin, Chairman, President and CEO of Woodlands Bank.

Brooking will be working closely with the Trust and Asset Management team to provide customers with financial planning and wealth management assistance.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.