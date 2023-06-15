Williamsport, Pa. — Woodlands Bank has announced the promotion of Rich Kuczawa to the position of Vice-President, Retail Lending and Sales Manager. He has been working for the Lock Haven office since 2018, having been promoted before to Business Development Officer.

In his new role as Retail Lending and Sales Manager, Kuczawa will be responsible for managing the Consumer Loan Division. He will work closely with the Mortgage and Consumer Loan teams to provide customers with products to fit their needs and to ensure that top-notch customer service is provided by Woodlands Bank.

He is also responsible for promoting and developing banking relationships that include retail, retail lending, and municipal accounts throughout the Bank’s market area.

Kuczawa is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Lock Haven and current Key Club Chair. He is also a graduate of Leadership Clinton County class of 2019 and currently serves on their Advisory Committee.

“Rich has brought a wide range of knowledge and skills to Woodlands Bank when he was hired in 2018. This move will allow Rich to utilize his vast array of banking-specific knowledge as well as his sales and customer service approach to a broader range of employees across the organization. I have no doubt that Rich will make a positive impact across the entire Retail Banking side of the bank’s operations in his new position,” commented Jon P. Conklin, Chairman, President and CEO of Woodlands Bank.

