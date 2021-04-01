Williamsport, Pa. – Woodlands Bank is proud to announce the promotion of Matt Gottschall to Community Office Manager and the hiring of Jill Baker to Assistant Community Office Manager at the Downtown Williamsport Office.

Matt Gottschall was the Assistant Community Office Manager at the Downtown Williamsport Office before stepping into his new role of Community Office Manager. Gottschall is an area native and currently resides in Jersey Shore. He brings 18 years of banking experience to his new position.

Jill Baker was raised in the Williamsport area and currently resides in Cogan Station. Before coming to Woodlands Bank, Baker worked at PNC Bank as a Branch Sales and Service Associate II. She brings over 19 years of banking experience. Baker enjoys spending time with her family and singing in the local band One80.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Matt and Jill managing our Downtown Williamsport community office. Their combined knowledge and experience along with an understanding of the importance of customer service will be a perfect complement to the skilled staff at that office. Matt and Jill exemplify the relationship-based approach to banking that is at the core of the Woodlands Way”, states Jon Conklin, President & CEO of Woodlands Bank.

Gottschall and Baker will be developing and managing relationships throughout the Williamsport market. He will be working closely with his staff to provide excellent customer service.

Woodlands Bank is a local community bank with their headquarters in Williamsport, PA. Woodlands Bank offers consumer and commercial banking and trust services in both Lycoming and Clinton Counties.