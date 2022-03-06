Williamsport, Pa. – Woodlands Bank has welcomed a team member to their Trust and Asset Management team at their Loyalsock Office. Sheri Grozier will take on the role of Trust Officer, bringing over 10 years of expertise to her role.

Grozier was a Paralegal for 17 years before beginning her career in Trust Services and Asset Management. After she graduated from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association School of Trust, she quickly worked her way to up Vice President and Director of Trust Services.

Grozier was born and raised in central Pennsylvania. She is currently a member of the Resource Committee at Camp Victory. She also volunteers in the local communities with food distributions, roadside litter clean up, and other event assistance when needed. When she is not working or volunteering, Grozier enjoys spending time with her husband and adult children. She likes being outdoors, biking and golfing.

“We are excited to add Sheri to our team. Her experience in the Trust industry will be invaluable in serving our clients and helping us grow our business,” said David Bartges, Vice President of Investments at Woodlands Bank.

Using her expertise, Grozier will be working closely with the Trust and Asset Management team to provide customers with financial planning and wealth management assistance.

Woodlands Bank is a local community bank with headquarters in Williamsport, PA. Woodlands Bank offers consumer and commercial banking and trust services in both Lycoming and Clinton Counties.



