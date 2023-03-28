This is the first sale of spring with lots of great things for the Spring and Easter season and other items to use all year long! This sale is being held at 839 Race Street in Newberry. This is just behind the shopping center at the corner of Arch and 4th street and is directly behind the Williard’s Battery store. The sale will be held on Thursday, March 30 from 9am-4pm, Friday, March 31 from 9am-2pm and Saturday, we will be open from 9am-noon. We may choose to open early if there are approximately 20 people in line as early as 8:30am.
Please realize that parking on Race Street is only on one side of the street and is used extensively by people who live at the homes on the east side of Race Street. So parking will be a challenge. But in the proverbial words from the movie “Field of Dreams” if you build it, they will come! We have built or put together a really nice sale for you to come and shop! We just ask you to please use common sense when finding parking places and do not park on the one side of Race Street that is clearly marked “no parking”. Also, the alley behind the shopping center is not a through road and you will be stuck if you try to park back there. Please allow adequate time in your schedule because the small home is packed with all these items you will see photographed below! We will have to limit the attendance inside the sale for the 1st round of shoppers to no more than 20 people. We will allow more shoppers inside if the room inside the home if the home can accommodate them safely.
This home was owned by a woman who was very talented in Cross-Stitch and Needle Point crafting items. From framed pieces to beautiful pillows and banners, this home is loaded with finished art, Patterns, Complete Kit sets, and so much more. The home is also sporting a number of quilts with many of them being done by “Quilts By Dee” (She is on Facebook) hand and machine sewn quilts of all types and you just have to see how beautifully done all these crafts are! We have numerous crafting supplies, tools, and other items used every day in crafting. From Cutting Boards, to scissors, to lamps, and storage bins to put everything into.
In tools we have to say first we have several Shop-Vac vacuum cleaners of various sizes, we also have several ladders of various sizes including a fiberglass and aluminum Werner 6’ step ladder and several extension ladders, hand tools including hammers, hatchets, and much more in the way of tools. Also included in the basement is a number of box lots, storage cabinets, house and spray paints, and lawn and home insect control items.
Out on the outdoor deck and carport, we have a number of outdoor yard and garden décor items including flag/banner holders, wrought iron plant hangers, Shepherd Hook Plant Hangers of all types, outdoor seating, a small and larger chimnea, wicker furniture, Terracotta planters, beautiful porcelain planters, tin art, two Rubbermaid storage bins. We also have a number of exterior cushions for lawn furniture.
We have to say the owner was of Irish Decent and has a number of great items which are related to shamrocks. A beautiful porcelain Christmas Ornament collection along with Old World Style ornaments celebrating the Irish, Leprechauns, and Shamrocks. You will probably be able to find just about anything you could think of in regards to Irish and St Patty’s Day décor and items.
Up on the 2nd floor we have a number of Wreaths, storage bins with lids galore, luggage, wardrobe cabinet, bed frames, and more! We also have some local memorabilia and publications, a really nice scrapbook on the Flood of 1972. We also have record albums for sale on the 2nd floor.
Women’s clothing, large and extra large, shower chairs, walkers, small selection of DVD’s and music CD’s, Fire Tablet, puzzles new in box, jewelry, both costume and fine jewelry.
In Decorative collectibles we have Jim Shore Items including lots of Santa Figurines and cat figurines, Pipka Santa Clause Figurines, Spice Tins, Cat Décor and figurines, Lots of Tea Towels (mostly new and some would be used for Cross Stitch), Blankets, throws, old Crates including Fruit Crates, antique green handled utensils, local cat’s meow’s buildings, all kinds of Christmas items.
In Furniture, we have two twin bed frames, a really nice storage cabinet that is definitely vintage if not antique. We also have three dressers, and office chair, Green Wire Baking rack, a beautiful green cupboard that is wall mounted with a matching base unit being sold separately. We also have a gorgeous dropleaf table, Primitive Heart Shaped Pie Cabinet, outdoor wicker set painted blue, several outdoor chairs and a nice glider set for a corner of your porch or patio. We also have some metal wire furniture in the way of White Painted tables and a black loveseat with cushion. We also have aluminum redwood folding chairs down in the basement. In the basement we also have a copper lined smoking stand, outdoor carpets,
In regular collectible and desirable items we have old Coke and Pepsi Wooden Cases, an old antique Wooden Sled and a newer vintage Glider Sled, Galvanized tubs with no holes, a wicker basket on stand great for plants, a Sentry Floor Safe with Combination, a huge collection of Anchor Hocking Manhattan Clear Ringed glassware, cast iron pans, cast iron cornbread(corncob) pan, Budweiser Steins and mugs, Fre-eze-eze ice cream freezer, Antique German Putz German Minature wooden Figurines and Buildings, cookbooks, Pink Gooseberry Pyrex and other pyrex including a nesting bowl set, Revereware Copper Clad cookware, Holmes and Edwards Deep Silver Silverware set and chest, Zippo Lighters, Davy Crocket Air Rifle, Tea Cups and Saucers, a really nice brass quilt rack,
Other items of interest include: Cat Carriers, two huge collections of painting supplies with brushes, rollers, pans, and much more in this category too!
While the above listing is extensive, it is by, no means, complete. The items inside this home are beautiful and would make an excellent addition to your décor or collections. Please see the extensive photos on our website or visit estatesales.net for the 1st 200 pictures. We have all 290+ pictures on our website for your viewing pleasure!