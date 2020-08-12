Each year, the Women in Technology Awards recognize Central Pennsylvania women who are innovators, trailblazers, role models, and inspirations in the field of technology. On Monday, the Technology Council of Central Pennsylvania announced this year's finalists in six categories.

“The 2020 Women in Tech award and scholarship finalists are a stellar group,” commented Louise Hutchinson, Chair of the WIT Award Committee and a partner with the law firm, Bybel Rutledge LLP, “We celebrate the talent and promise represented in this year’s nominees and welcome them into an impressive group of nominees from years past. This year more than ever, we are so very excited to recognize these talented folks at an innovative virtual awards event, as we continue creating an inclusive tech community that attracts and retains the best talent.”

This year’s six Women In Tech Award categories and finalists include:

Impact Award - Private Sector/Medium-to-Large Business

This award recognizes a woman whose contributions have made a positive impact in the private sector/medium-to-large business market (companies with 15 or more employees).

This year's finalists are:

Janna Knapp, Select Medical

Teresa Laudien, Select Medical

Kathy Shonaiya, Members 1st Federal Credit Union

Impact Award - Entrepreneurial/Small Business

This award recognizes a woman whose contributions had a positive impact in the entrepreneurial/small business sector (companies employing fewer than 15 employees).

This year's finalist is:

Erin Deller, Assemble

Impact Award - Public Sector/Government

This year's finalists are:

Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission

Susan Cooper – Nguyen, Harrisburg Area Community College

Kathryn Hartzell, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission

Diversity/Inclusion Award

This award recognizes an individual's active commitment to inclusion and diversity in technology.

This year's finalists are:

Roderick L. Lee, Ph.D. Penn State Harrisburg

Jennifer Oswald, Momentum, Inc

Gwendolyn Poles, South Central PA Sickle Cell Council

Next Gen. Award

This award recognizes an up-and-coming young woman who is making a difference in technology within Central Pennsylvania.

This year's finalists are:

Birgitt Boschitsch, spotLESS Materials Inc.

Kristin Ditterline, GeoDecisions

Maureen Mulvihill, Actuated Medical Inc.

Moxie Award

This award recognizes a pioneer who blazes a trail for other women in tech to follow.

This year's finalists are:

Lori Butler, Select Medical

Roxanne Edwards, Nxtbook Media, LLC

Katie Surra, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology

In addition to these awards, scholarships will be awarded to two deserving female college students who are studying tech-related disciplines. The scholarship recipients and award winners will be recognized during the Women in Technology Awards virtual event on September 14.