Williamsport, Pa. — In 2018, a new chapter opened for women working in the energy industry. It's the Susquehanna Valley Chapter of the Women's Energy Network (WEN), an organization geared toward the professional development of women working within the industry, and dedicated to an equitable and inclusive workplace.

Recently, the Women’s Energy Network Board of Directors for the Susquehanna Valley Chapter met to discuss goals for 2023. The group brainstormed new ideas for educational programming as well as volunteer and networking opportunities.

Each year since the chapter was formed in 2018, members volunteer their time to the Central PA Food Bank, The Adopt a Highway clean-up program, as well as host networking events to encourage membership and comradery among professionals in the energy industry.

In addition to chapter and national networking events and learning opportunities, WEN offers growth opportunities to its members through participation on chapter and national Boards of Directors and through special programs.

The Susquehanna Valley Chapter is about 65 members strong, and their board includes members who work in a variety of energy companies from oil and gas to utilities and consulting.

“This area is deeply connected to energy, with everything from natural gas, wind and solar to power generation and utilities," said Sherry Paulhamus, the chapter's founding president. "We have many people working in the energy industry here who can benefit from participating in all WEN has to offer.”

Those working in energy in Northcentral Pennsylvania are encouraged to join the Susquehanna Valley Chapter. The counties included in the chapter are Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Elk, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Snyder, Tioga, Union, and Wyoming. While the organization focuses on women in energy, men are also welcomed to join.

If you are interested in becoming a member, please email info@womensenergynetwork.org or visit the website at www.womensenergynetwork.org/SusquehannaValley.

