Harrisburg, Pa. -- It is almost a year until the next election to replace outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf, but the administration still appears to be pressing forward with their own agenda.

Wolf recently signed into law House Bill 425, House Bill 1452, and Senate Bill 880.

According to the governor's office, House Bill 425 will extend the flexibility for certain licensees, which will include allowing restaurants to extend the area in which they are licensed to serve alcohol to now include a seating area within 1,000 feet of their main location.

The legislation signed by Wolf gives the Pa. Liquor Control Board (PLCB) the ability to issue eligible licensees unlimited off-premise catering permits, plus an additional year of safekeeping.

The bill also allows a licensee that closes permanently to sell their liquor and wine to another licensee.

House Bill 1452 will provide for greater flexibility in the emergency publication of the PA Bulletin, which is the state's main resource for information on governmental changes which happen throughout state government on most levels.

Senate Bill 880 designates a portion of State Rte. 2014/Washington St. beginning at the intersection of South Courtland St. and Day St. and ending at the intersection of Brown St. in Monroe County as the Samuel Newman Way.