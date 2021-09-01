Williamsport, Pa. -- The windows went dark for a few months while changes and renovations occurred in what was formerly the Genetti Taphouse on the corner of Fourth and Williams Streets.

The new Windows on 4th restaurant located downstairs of the Genetti Hotel is open and bringing a new vibe to the downtown dining scene.

Doors closed on the Genetti Taphouse back in March and on August 5, they held a ribbon cutting to commemorate the opening of the new restaurant.

“Our motto is ‘Comfort classic food with an eclectic twist,’” said Eva Waldman of Windows on 4th. In terms of our food, I don’t believe there is anything like it in our area. [Chef Gary] takes a standard dish, and puts his own spin to make it his own.”

Chef Gary Edwards, the Head Chef at Windows on 4th comes to the Williamsport area with more than 30 years of experience.

Bringing in weekly customers and regulars already, Windows on 4th took advantage of the first few weeks of August to prepare for the 2021 Little League World Series and to host families from all over the country.

“It has been overwhelming, it has been so well received by the community; we’ve had weekly customers already,” said Waldman.

Between the unique lighting and arrangement of the dining setup, Windows on 4th brings a casual, yet elegant dining feel for those looking to get out and escape for a meal and experience food unavailable anywhere else in the area.

“The decor, the decorations, our staff is super friendly it’s just been such a wonderful transformation that when people come in they’re totally amazed” Waldman added

Follow Windows on 4th on Facebook and watch for dates for live music, restaurant, and bar specials.